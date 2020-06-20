The anti-China sentiments in India have led a few indie developers in the country to come up with new solutions that can help netizens reduce their reliance on Chinese products. Following the success of Remove China Apps (which got taken down from the Play Store), there exists an app that lets you check if a product is made in India.

Aptly named ‘Made in India’, Noida-based developers Mohit Jain and Akshay Tank came up with this app idea. It is available in both English and Hindi. The developers claim that the app can identify products manufactured in over 115 countries.

“Scan the product barcode now to find out the origin country of your product. This free application provides an opportunity for those who wish to support and promote local products,” reads the app listing.

It works as it says. The app will display you the origin country of a brand even if the company manufactures the product in India. However, to test their claims, I scanned the barcode of a Redmi Note 9 Pro made in India and the app detected that it originates from China.

Also, apart from smartphones, I tested it out with a wide variety of products lying around in my home, ranging from Godrej’s Good Knight Xpress System Liquid Vaporizer to Britannia’s Good Day Cashew Cookies. The app accurately detected the country in my testing every time. Below is what the app shows if it detects an Indian product:

So, if you want to put your full-force behind the #BoycottChineseProducts campaign then this app will come in super handy in helping you switch to Indian products. You can also just stoke your curiosity and know the origin country of the products you’ve been using for years.

Download the Made in India app from Play Store