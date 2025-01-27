Anaxa’s Kit Will Make Silver Wolf Useless, Honkai Star Rail Leak Reveals

Honkai Star Rail’s latest world for the Trailblazer’s adventure is Amphoreus, and it adds a ton of new characters to the game. With only five of these characters appearing so far in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, there is still a ton of content upcoming in the later versions. One character that we are yet to be introduced to is Anaxa, who is a scholar and very mysterious in nature if we take into account what the prophecy mentions about him.

There are already leaks about Anaxa appearing in Honkai Star Rail 3.1, and more leaks about him becoming playable in version 3.2. Now, a new leak has surfaced, giving us the first look at Anaxa’s kit and path. His leaked kit is similar to one of the most unique abilities limited to Silver Wolf so far in the game, and it might make Silver Wolf useless in the future.

Anaxa’s Leaked Kit and Path Revealed, Similar Abilities to Silver Wolf

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@honkaistarrail, edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak from Galaxy_Leak, posted on Reddit and marked as Questionable, reveals that Anaxa is an Erudition character and he frequently implants weaknesses into enemies. Implanting multiple weaknesses on an enemy has been a mechanic solely limited to Silver Wolf in the Honkai Star Rail, and she can only do it to one character at a time.

With Anaxa being an Erudition character, it is likely that he will be able to implant it at a much higher frequency than Silver Wolf. What’s more interesting is that Anaxa’s leaked kit also says that he inflicts more damage to enemies who possess seven weaknesses simultaneously.

From the leaked kit of Anaxa in HSR, we can safely say that he might become one of the most must-pull characters in the game after becoming playable. A character that can implant multiple weaknesses with ease will make it much easier to finish MoC and other end-game modes while lacking DPS units of the corresponding enemy types.

Furthermore, the only reason Silver Wolf started going out of trend was that her ability only applied 1 weakness to a single enemy at a time, with a chance of RNG. With Anaxa coming into the picture, Silver Wolf might become completely useless in the Honkai Star Rail’s future meta.

So, tell us what you think about the new Anaxa kit leaks and whether you think he will be a must-pull character in the game. Also, players who still use Silver Wolf can comment on whether they think she will become completely useless in the future.