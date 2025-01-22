HSR 3.1 Leaks Hint at Anaxa’s Appearance in Amphoreus for the First Time

Amphoreus’s first story arc is currently in full swing with version 3.0, and it introduced five of the Chrysos Heirs in the game — Aglaea, Castorice, Mydei, Phainon, and Tribbie. But there are seven more Chrysos Heirs in Amphoreus, who will be introduced later in the arc. Anaxa is one such Chrysos Heir who was first introduced in the Amphoreus trailer and he has already gathered a fair bit of popularity in the community. Although it has been confirmed that Anaxa will not become playable in the upcoming version 3.1, a recent leak hints that he will at least appear in the story for the first time in HSR 3.1. Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak from HomDGCat posted on Reddit revealed the upcoming boss for version 5.1, named Story Flame Reaver. During this fight, there will be an Assistance mechanic from Anaxa, which means that Anaxa will help the Trailblazer defeat this boss in the story. From previous leaks about Amphoreus characters, we learned that Anaxa might become playable in version 3.2, so version 3.1 will be the perfect time to introduce players to the new character.

Anaxa was leaked to be a 5-star Nihility character with the Ice Damage type. He is a scholar and is disrespectful towards the Titans. He wears an Eye Patch, dresses sophistically, and has a distinct tattoo on his arm. Anaxa’s character appears very interesting and hopefully, he will be another addition to the increasing Nihility roster of Honkai Star Rail.

So, tell us what you think about Anaxa’s appearance in HSR 3.1 and whether you are planning to pull for him in the future. Also, tell us your favorite Chrysos Heir so far in the story and why.