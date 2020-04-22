AMD has today introduced two new processors in its 3rd-generation Ryzen line-up of desktop CPUs that use the Zen-2 architecture. The two new processors are the Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X, and will be available in May 2020 starting at $99.

Both the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X are quad-core processors with a rated TDP of 65W. They also feature 18MB cache for reducing memory latency, and AMD claims that it results in “smoother, faster gaming performance for high framerates in CPU-heavy games.”

The Ryzen 3 3100 comes with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost frequency of 3.9GHz, whereas the Ryzen 3 3300X has a base frequency of 3.8GHz and a boost frequency of 4.3GHz. Both the processors support AMD’s “Simultaneous Multi Threading” technology for increased productivity.

The company hasn’t given out much in the way of performance numbers, but for the Ryzen 3 3100, AMD does mention that it performs 20% better in gaming and 75% better in creator apps than its competition. AMD tested the 3100 against the Core i3-9100, and it’s own Ryzen 3 2300X with games running on High settings at 1080p, and a variety of benchmarks.

AMD says that the new Ryzen 3 processors are expected to be available in May. The Ryzen 3 3100 is expected to be priced at $99, while the Ryzen 3 3300X is expected to be priced at $120.