AMD is today expanding its Ryzen Threadripper line of CPUs with a new series called Ryzen Threadripper PRO. The new processors are aimed at workstations and will be available only to OEMs. That means, you can’t just buy these processors off the shelf for your own builds. Moreover, corresponding motherboards with compatible sockets will not be made or sold to consumers either.
The Threadripper PRO shares a lot of the features one might find in AMD’s EPYC processors. This includes
- eight memory channels up to DDR4-3200
- 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0
- support for RDIMMs and LRDIMMs
- support for secure memory encryption
- support for DASH manageability
- operating system image consistency as part of AMD’s Pro Business Ready programme.
Moreover, the processors come with high core counts up to 64 cores in the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX. Here are the specifications of all the four new Threadripper PRO processors announced by AMD today.
|Processor
|Core Count
|Thread Count
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX
|64
|128
|2.7GHz
|4.3GHz
|280W
|Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX
|32
|64
|3.5GHz
|4.35GHz
|280W
|Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX
|16
|32
|3.9GHz
|4.4GHz
|280W
|Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX
|12
|24
|4.0GHz
|4.4GHz
|280W
Alongside the processors themselves, AMD also announced Lenovo as a launch partner for the new processors. Lenovo will offer the new ThinkStation P620 with these new processors. This new line up from Lenovo comes with all four processor options. Moreover, there is support for up to 1TB RAM. In terms of GPUs, you can get up to 2x RTX 8000 GPUs or 4x RTX 4000 GPUs with the P620. Lenovo will start shipping the P620 this September.