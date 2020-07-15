AMD is today expanding its Ryzen Threadripper line of CPUs with a new series called Ryzen Threadripper PRO. The new processors are aimed at workstations and will be available only to OEMs. That means, you can’t just buy these processors off the shelf for your own builds. Moreover, corresponding motherboards with compatible sockets will not be made or sold to consumers either.

The Threadripper PRO shares a lot of the features one might find in AMD’s EPYC processors. This includes

eight memory channels up to DDR4-3200

128 lanes of PCIe 4.0

support for RDIMMs and LRDIMMs

support for secure memory encryption

support for DASH manageability

operating system image consistency as part of AMD’s Pro Business Ready programme.

Moreover, the processors come with high core counts up to 64 cores in the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX. Here are the specifications of all the four new Threadripper PRO processors announced by AMD today.

Processor Core Count Thread Count Base Clock Boost Clock TDP Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64 128 2.7GHz 4.3GHz 280W Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32 64 3.5GHz 4.35GHz 280W Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 32 3.9GHz 4.4GHz 280W Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX 12 24 4.0GHz 4.4GHz 280W

Alongside the processors themselves, AMD also announced Lenovo as a launch partner for the new processors. Lenovo will offer the new ThinkStation P620 with these new processors. This new line up from Lenovo comes with all four processor options. Moreover, there is support for up to 1TB RAM. In terms of GPUs, you can get up to 2x RTX 8000 GPUs or 4x RTX 4000 GPUs with the P620. Lenovo will start shipping the P620 this September.