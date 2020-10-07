Amazon India has partnered with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to offer train ticket booking on its platform. While the company’s Indian website has put up a promo page to advertise the new service, the facility is only available on the Android app and mobile website, with no word on when it will be rolled out to the desktop site and on iOS.

Along with ticket booking, users will also be able to check the live PNR status, access downloads and cancel their bookings using the new feature, although, these will only be available to folks who have bought tickets from Amazon.

Additionally, the company is also waiving off service and payment gateway transaction charges as an introductory offer. Prime members are also entitled to receive a flat 12% cashback up to Rs. 120 on their first booking, while for non-Prime users, the cashback will be restricted to 10% or Rs. 100, whichever is lower. The cashback offer is valid up to November 15, 2020.

To book tickets, users will have to head over to Amazon Pay on the Android app or Amazon’s mobile website and then select the trains/ travel category to view train timings. Payments can be made through Amazon Pay wallet, debit- or credit cards, or other third-party payment platforms.

In an official press statement announcing the launch, Amazon Pay Director, Vikas Bansal, said: “We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers”.

Featured Image Courtesy: Amazon