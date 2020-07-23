Amazon’s payments arm, Amazon Pay, is entering the insurance sector. Starting today, the service is offering users the ability to buy car and bike insurance via Amazon Pay. For this, the company has partnered with Acko General Insurance, and is offering a couple of enticing offers for customers as well.

Using Amazon Pay to get a car or bike insurance will give customers access to hassle-free claims with zero paperwork, cashless claims, one hour pick-up for damaged vehicles and more. The company also promises quick policy with no paperwork, and no unwanted calls.

Obviously, if you’re insuring your car or bike, you will get the option to add additional items to the policy, such as zero depreciation, engine protection, and more.

The service is currently only available via the Amazon mobile app on Android and iOS, and the Amazon mobile website. You can head over to the Amazon Pay page on your app to find insurance options, or you can search for insurance in the main Amazon search bar within the app.

Moreover, if you are a Prime customer, you can avail additional offers on your insurance. Amazon is offering varying amounts of savings based on the premium amount for your insurance. If your premium amount is less than Rs. 5000, you can avail a discount of Rs. 249. The maximum discount available is Rs. 999 for policies with premiums over Rs. 15,000. The service also offers a variety of payment options including UPI, credit/debit cards, or Amazon Pay balance.

You can get more information about Amazon Pay Auto insurance here.