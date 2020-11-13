Amazon has launched GameOn, a new service aimed at mobile gamers to record and share gameplay videos. Users can share game highlights, tips & tricks, and participate in weekly challenges through GameOn.

With GameOn, you can create short videos ranging somewhere from 30 seconds to 5 minutes. You can also use the front camera to record intro/outro as a way to personalize the gameplay clip. Once you’ve recorded the clip, you can upload it to your public GameOn page or other platforms including Discord, Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter.

GameOn’s video clip maker is integrated with over 1,000 games including PUBG Mobile, Crossy Road, Gardenscapes, Fishdom, Angry Birds 2, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, War Robots, and Property Brothers Home Design on Android. The company promises to support more games in the future.

GameOn lets you record clips in two modes – Classic and Recall. While Classic mode starts recording when you choose to do so, Recall recording mode lets you save the last few minutes of gameplay. Again, you have the option to configure the time window before saving the final clip.

To participate in challenges, you will have to go to the app’s featured challenges section. Here, you will see this week’s challenge and clips submitted by other players. The clip with the most votes wins the challenge. For instance, one of this week’s challenges is to win a PUBG Mobile game where the ‘play zone is so small, you can see the entire perimeter on screen.’

Amazon GameOn app is now available on Android for players in the U.S and is coming to iOS soon. However, you can watch clips from the web version regardless of the region. We could expect global availability for GameOn in the future.

Download Amazon GameOn from Play Store (Free)