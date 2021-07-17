Earlier this month, Google announced its plans to make it mandatory for app developers to use Android App Bundles (AAB) over APKs as the publishing format for new apps in Google Play Store. Following this announcement, Amazon has announced support for Android App Bundle in its Amazon Appstore.

Amazon Appstore to Support Android App Bundles

Unlike Google, Amazon is not forcing developers to switch to the Android App Bundle format. Instead, the company says that App Bundles will be completely optional. Plus, developers can continue submitting apps to Amazon Appstore using the existing APK format.

Amazon assures that there will be no changes to the app submission process. If you have been uploading your app to the Appstore, you can continue to follow the same steps for submitting APKs and App Bundles. In addition, there’s no need to resubmit your app if it was previously published in APK format.

It’s also important to note that developers will not have to share the signing key with Amazon to submit App Bundles. “Amazon Appstore does not require you to share your app signing key to submit App Bundles. You will continue to sign App Bundles similar to the way that you sign APKs and submit today,” wrote Amazon in its blog post.

Amazon has not revealed when it will start accepting app bundles but has promised to share updates later this year. Amazon Appstore supporting AAB is important because Microsoft has teamed up with the company to bring Android apps to Windows 11 via Microsoft Store.

If you are hearing about Android App Bundles for the first time, check out our APK vs AAB explainer to know how it works and how it differs from the APK format that’s currently in use. We have also written a guide on installing Android App Bundles on your phone.