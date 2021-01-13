As rumored over the past couple of weeks, Amazon India has launched the “Amazon Academy” initiative to help students prepare for competitive entrance examinations. The e-commerce giant kicks off the program with JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) course material and mock tests to help engineering aspirants in the country.

Amazon Academy builds on the company’s first attempt in this direction, i.e the JEE Ready app. It not only offers aspirants access to free micro-courses, mock tests, and over 15,000 handpicked practice questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions. You also get access to live class (taught by experienced JEE faculties), real-time doubt-solving, and a six-week JEE 2021 crash course for revision.

“Amazon Academy aims to bring high quality, affordable education to all, starting with those preparing for engineering entrance examinations,” stated Amol Gurwara, Director, Education at Amazon India. The service will be helpful to students preparing for JEE and other similar exams, such as BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET.

The highlight of Amazon Academy is that you will get access to everything you need to prepare for the JEE entrance exam for free – at least for now. All of the resources will be accessible for free for the next few months. This includes curated learning material, live lectures, and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics, and Chemistry. All of this has been compiled and developed by expert faculty from across the country.

Students will also be able to take mock tests via the Amazon Academy app. It will not compile standalone results but compare your score against other JEE aspirants who have attempted the test in the same time slot. This will help you better understand your All-India standing and track your progress over time. The service will provide you valuable insights into your performance, weak and strong subjects, and more.

“Our primary focus has been on content quality, deep learning analytics and student experience. This launch will help engineering aspirants prepare better and achieve the winning edge in JEE,” added Gurwara in the official press release. So yeah, if you are someone who is preparing for engineering entrance exams in India, do check out the Amazon Academy website or Android app. It could be surely become a companion to your existing study routine.