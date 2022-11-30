Premium Amazfit Falcon Smartwatch Introduced in India

Amazfit recently introduced the new premium Falcon smartwatch in the US last month and has now brought it to India. The Amazfit Falcon comes with an AI-based training coach, a Titanium build, and much more. It is now up for pre-order in India. Check out the price, features, and availability details below.

Amazfit Falcon: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Falcon has a Titanium unibody design, much like the Apple Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, and comes with 20ATM water resistance. It has a circular 1.28-inch AMOLED HD screen with Sapphire Glass and up to 1000 nits of brightness.

There’s support for dual-band positioning and support for 6 satellite systems for accurate GPS tracking. The main highlight is the AI-based ZEPP Coach, which creates training guides based on your physical characteristics and provides you with a workout routine that suits you best.

The Amazfit Falcon runs ZEPP OS and can track the reps, sets, and rest time via the ZEPP app. The watch can also pair with workout devices through Bluetooth so that people can train more professionally.

It comes with the usual health features like a 24×7 health rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, stress monitoring, a sleep tracker, and the ability to record the breathing rate. The Falcon comes with support for over 150 sports modes with smart recognition of 8 sports.

The smartwatch has a 500mAh battery, which can last up to 14 days on a single charge and can work with third-party health apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Falcon comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999 and can be purchased, starting December 3 via the Amazfit website. It can be pre-ordered from the company’s official store. Users pre-booking the watch can get a free Duffle/Sports Bag worth Rs 1,999.

The watch will be available in a single black color.

Pre-order Amazfit Falcon via Amazfit.com (Rs 44,999)