Having launched the Amazfit Bip S in India last month, Huami is all set to introduce an even more affordable smartwatch in the country soon. According to FoneArena, the Xiaomi-backed wearables brand will launch the Amazfit Bip S Lite in India on July 29. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart also confirms that the device is coming to India at some stage. However, it doesn’t mention the exact date at this point.

A short promotional video on YouTube also promises that a ‘Lite on your pocket’ Amazfit smartwatch is coming soon. It will also be ‘Lite on your wrist’ and ‘Lite on design’, promised the teaser. The video shows a silhouette of the upcoming watch without giving us a look at the actual device. However, it does suggest that the device will have a rectangular form-factor like the original Bip S. It will also also have a crown on the side like its stablemate.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite is expected to feature a 1.28-inch (176×176) always-on touchscreen display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will support notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps. The watch will come with 8 sports modes, including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer and Freestyle.

Sensors will include an optical heart rate monitor, a 3-axis accelerometer and a 3-axis gyroscope, while connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS and GLONASS. It will sport a 200mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 30 days with basic usage and up to 80 days in watch-only mode. The watch is also 5ATM water-resistant. The Amazfit Bip S Lite runs Amazfit OS and is compatible with Android 5.0+ or iOS 10.0+. It is expected to be priced at Rs. 3,499.