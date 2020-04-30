Xiaomi-backed Huami took the wraps off its new smartwatches, including the Amazfit Bip S, at CES 2020 earlier this year. It is a successor to the Amazfit Bip that launched back in 2018. And today, the company has launched the Amazfit Bip S in China with a new name – Amazfit Bip Lite 1S.

Amazfit Bip Lite 1S: Specs and Features

This smartwatch features a 1.28-inch color touch display with an anti-reflective coating and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It supports always-on display, which means you can keep tabs on time, date, weather, and your fitness goals. The square design of the watch resembles the previous-gen Bip, complete with the Amazfit branding below the display. It’s super lightweight and weighs just 31 grams.

Amazfit Bip Lite 1S includes a heart rate scanner, which you can set to record your heart rate round-the-clock (24 hours a day). It also supports calorie tracking, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, and more. One of the highlights of this smartwatch is that it comes with built-in GPS for more accurate tracking.

The watch carries a 5ATM/50-meter water resistance as well, so wearing it to the pool or beach shouldn’t be a problem. Amazfit Bip Lite 1S supports 10 fitness modes – outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, and swimming among others. It connects via Bluetooth 4.2 and supports NFC.

The smartwatch also comes equipped with Huami-PAI, which is short for physiological activity indicator. It combines your heart, activity intensity, and physiological data to get the PAI value, which if it’s above 100 will “help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease death and increase life expectancy.”

There’s a measly 200mAh battery pack inside the Bip Lite 1S but the company promises 30-days of battery life on a single charge. This is slightly lower than the 40-day battery claim for the Bip S, but 30 days is still good enough.

Price and Availability

Amazfit Bip Lite 1S will be available in four attractive color variants – Orange, White, Pink, and Carbon Black. I really like the Orange variant with blue straps. It stands out the most among the lot. The smartwatch is now up for pre-order in China and you will have to shell out 369 yuan (around Rs. 3,900) as part of the introductory offer. Amazfit Bip Lite 1S carries a slightly higher 399 yuan (Rs. 4,250) price tag.

We have received no official word but Huami should bring the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S (aka Bip S) to India over the coming weeks.