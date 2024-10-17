Alan Wake 2 The Lake House DLC Gameplay Revealed: Horror Arrives October 22

The highly anticipated expansion for the critically acclaimed horror survival game Alan Wake 2 (review) is finally here. The Lake House is the second expansion for Alan Wake 2 where we will see Remedy taking up the horror elements of the main game up a notch. In the latest Xbox partner preview event, we see the first in-game footage of Alan Wake 2 DLC The Lake House.

Lake House Connects Alan Wake 2 to Control

In Alan Wake 2 Lake House, you take the mantle of FBC Agent Estevez, a completely new playable character. As Estevez, you will be venturing into the Lake House, a research facility located in the expansive Cauldron Lake region. As per the makers, The Lake House is more than just a true survival horror experience thanks to its meaningful connection to the wider Control universe.

If we connect the timeline, Estevez’s journey takes place in parallel with the early part of Alan Wake 2 co-protagonist Saga’s story in Alan Wake 2. Lead Writer, Clay Murphy says, “By the time Saga and Estevez meet, the story of this expansion has already occurred.”

The glimpses from the gameplay trailer also share how Remedy wanted to lean into the horror side of things from the dramatic tone of the main game and Alan Wake 2 Night Springs (review) expansion.

Kiran Estevez is a familiar character from the main game but in this expansion, we’ll learn much more about her role as an agent for the Federal Bureau of Control. With that, we will also see all the horror that unfolds with The Lake House. Game Director, Kyle Rowley says:

“Control explores horror themes as well of course, but with Alan Wake 2 being a survival horror game we just felt that the world of Control provides some rather harrowing elements for us to lean into and scare players with.”

Unfortunately, Estevez doesn’t have the same abilities we’re used to from Saga and Alan. This means your experience in the horrors of the Lake House will feel more real and haunting. Remedy also confirms that the new expansion isn’t a series of standalone experiences, as Night Springs was. Rowley also mentions, “Much like some of the larger missions inside the main game of Alan Wake 2, this mission is structured like a more traditional survival horror game.”

Alan Wake 2 The Lake House expansion will be released on October 22, 2024. The expansion is included in the game’s Expansion Pass. As per the gameplay reveal details, it seems Remedy made a unique experience worthy of an individual game. Alan Wake 2 is available on PC (Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Are you excited to try the Alan Wake 2 DLC The Lake House? What do you think of the expansion from its gameplay trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.