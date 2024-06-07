Civilization 7 Officially Revealed, Launches 2025

After years of supporting Civilization 6, Firaxis finally has decided to move on with the long-awaited sequel, Civilization 7. Announced in the Summer Games Fest 2024, Civilization 7’s reveal has a lot of things for Grand-Strategy 4X fans to look forward to.

Not a lot of details have been revealed, except a beautiful trailer that takes us through the various ages of the world. The trailer starts from the sandy dunes of Egypt, moving into the Roman Empire, the golden age of Piracy, and many more. A shot of a human hammering onto a metal confirms Civilization 7 will also cover the industrial era. And, the shot of a rocket going to space confirms the game’s final era to be the modern era.

While we don’t have an exact release date, we know that Sid Mier’s Civilization 7 launches in 2025 for PC and Consoles. Sid Meier, the creator of the Civilization franchise, confirms more details will be revealed this summer, giving you a brand-new look at the game. So, wait for August to roll in, as more details come through.

However, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about Civilization 7. Earlier today, the existence of the game got leaked, when 2K games inadvertently made the logo official. Additionally, earlier last month 2K Games confirmed they’ll reveal some updates on well-beloved 2K franchises.

Nonetheless, as a Civilization fan, I am extremely happy. What do you think about Civilization 7? Let us know in the comments below.