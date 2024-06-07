Street Fighter 6 Season 2 DLC Brings Host of New Characters

After a successful first season of Street Fighter 6, we finally have more news for the future. After a lot of predictions by fan favorites of a select few characters returning, the announcement is now official. That’s right, Street Fighter 6 has officially revealed its season 2 bringing four new characters with it.

The Street Fighter Season 2 trailer, showcased at the Summer Game Fest Kick-Off event, starts with a very beautiful cutscene. It sees the Street Fighter 6 cover characters Luke and Jamie sitting together and playing a fighting game. But, amidst playing the games, they get ambushed by none other than SNK characters Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui, the first two characters joining the season 2 roster.

For people uninitiated, this is huge, as earlier in the 2000s, SNK and Capcom were the direct competitors through the golden age of fighting games. Unfortunately, things turned sour after the launch of Capcom vs SNK 2, and we haven’t seen either game studio working, until today.

Outside of that, Elena from Street Fighter 3: Third Strike is returning as the third character in Street Fighter 6 season 2. She now sports longer hair and wears traditional African attire.

And, M.Bison, the series fighter is once again returning as the final character for season 2 of Street Fighter 6. The character has been teased since the final Akuma update of season 1, and we get a look at the character. While we don’t know when we can play these characters, it should be fairly soon.

Street Fighter 6 season 2