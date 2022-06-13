Airtel Announces New Smart Missed Call Alert in India; Here’s How It Will Work!

Airtel has announced a new feature for its customers that will allow them to check whether they missed a call from someone when their device is turned off or they are out of network coverage area. While Jio already offers a similar feature and sends SMS alerts for missed calls, Airtel’s Smart Missed Call feature will work in a different way. Check out the details below to know more about it!

Airtel Smart Missed Call Alert Feature Announced

Airtel’s Smart Missed Call Alert feature is for all its customers, be it prepaid or postpaid, who have an active voice-calling plan. Unlike Jio’s system, Airtel’s feature works via its Airtel Thanks app on iOS and Android.

The feature shows a list of calls that a user has missed when their device was turned off or when they were out of the network coverage area for a brief period of time. Furthermore, the service will be available to every Airtel customer with an active voice plan at no additional charge. It will also apply to national and international roaming plans.

So, if you are an Airtel customer enjoying an active voice-calling plan, you can go to the Airtel Thanks app and enable the Smart Missed Call Alerts feature from the “Curated by You” tab. Once enabled, you can go to the Airtel Thanks app to check your missed calls.

Now, comparing Airtel’s service to that of its competitor Jio, the former’s is a bit complicated. Jio sends a simple text to notify about the missed calls, whereas Airtel customers need to go to the app to check the missed calls every time.

However, there are speculations that Airtel might also offer SMS alerts for its Smart Missed calls feature in the future. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates on the same. Also, let us know your thoughts on the new Airtel feature in the comments below.