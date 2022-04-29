Airtel Now Offers Free Netflix with These Broadband Plans; Check Them Out!

Free Netflix is lovable by most of us and for those who have an Airtel broadband connection, here’s your opportunity to get one. Airtel now provides free access to Netflix with some of its broadband plans in India. Here’s a look at all the details.

Airtel Broadbands Plans with Free Netflix

Airtel now bundles Netflix with two of its broadband plans: the Airtel Professional plan priced at Rs 1,498 a month and the Airtel Infinity plan priced at Rs 3,999 a month. The Professional plan provides people access to the basic Netflix plan that costs Rs 199 per month. The Infinity plan, on the other hand, is a huge upgrade as it offers the benefits of Netflix’s premium plan, costing Rs 649 a month.

To recall, the basic plan supports streaming on one screen and can be used on multiple devices. The premium plan supports four screens, up to Ultra HD quality, and can be accessed on multiple devices.

As for what is included in the Airtel broadband plans, the Rs 1,498 Professional plan includes unlimited data, 300Mbps speeds, unlimited local and STD calls, and access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Shaw Academy, Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and more.

The Rs 3,999 Infinity plan offers unlimited data, up to 1Gbps speeds, and unlimited local and STD calls, along with all the perks of the Professional plan.

Those having either of the two plans can head to the “Enjoy your rewards” section under “Discover Thanks Benefit” in the Airtel Thanks app. There, you will be able to find the “Netflix” option, which you will be required to claim. Once done, you will be directed to the Netflix page to complete the activation process. People can also opt for these plans via the Airtel Thanks app or the Airtel website. Do you like the new Airtel offer? Let us know in the comments below.