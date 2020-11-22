Eminem, as we all know, has made a lot of diss tracks in his lifetime. The American rapper destroyed personalities like Donald Trump, Busta Rhymes, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), and a few more with his words. Now, as there is no beef between Marshall Mathers and Mark Zuckerberg, it is highly unlikely that the rapper would ever diss the Facebook CEO. However, what about an AI impersonating Eminem’s diss-flow rapping about Zuckerberg?

Well, YouTube creators from the channel, Calamity AI recently made an artificial intelligence (AI) model write and compose a diss track about Mark Zuckerberg in Eminem’s voice and his signature flow.

The creators used a GPT-3-powered tool to compose the lyrics, which is just an amalgamation of gibberish diss-words that do not really make sense. However, some of the sentences are straight-up shallow roasts and are pretty funny. So how did they pull this off, you ask?

Well, firstly they set “Mark Zuckerberg diss in the style of Eminem” as an input for the Shortly Read tool, an AI-based tool for writers to never experience writer’s block. They then used the Google Tactron 2 engine, which can generate human-like speech from texts, to imitate Eminem’s voice for the rap.

Then the creators of Calamity AI sent the audio to another YouTube creator, 30Hz to create a relevant video for the song. And 30Hz did a decent job by creating a legit-looking music video for the Zuckerberg-diss-track. You can check out the final output right below.