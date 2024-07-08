Agatha All Along Trailer Released: She’s Gonna Be That Witch Again!

The much-awaited trailer for Agatha All Along has finally been released by Marvel Television. Fans have been waiting for this show to release since it was announced back in November 2021. In WandaVision, Wanda stripped Agatha of all her power and cast a spell on her that made her forget all about herself. This series will pick up after those events and will bring Agatha Harkness to the center stage.

The Agatha All Along trailer is very well crafted since it does not reveal the entirety of the plot to us. However, the trailer has made it pretty evident that Agatha will forget about her being a witch unless she is reminded of it once again. The rest of the show might revolve around her trying to get her powers back. Kathryn Hahn will appear once again as Agatha Harkness and will be joined by Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan, and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale.

Agatha All Along will release on September 18, 2024, with a two-episode premiere followed by weekly episodes. The show will stream on Disney+.

The trailer for Agatha All Along makes it look like this show is going to be the perfect blend of comedy, action, and horror all in one. The only thing that came close to horror by Marvel before this was Werewolf By Night and now it looks like Agatha is going to take over this genre for Marvel. So, let’s wait till September 18, 2024, for this show to drop. Till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!