Agatha All Along Season 2 Is Reportedly in Development

Agatha All Along Season 1 arrived on Disney Plus as a miniseries in September 2024 and ran until October 2024. A TV Show is labeled as a ‘limited’ or ‘miniseries’ when the creators don’t want to stretch it unnecessarily. Instead, they are determined to tell the story as it should be. So, fans didn’t raise their expectations despite looking forward to any announcements regarding Agatha All Along Season 2. However, recently, we learned that a potential second season of the Marvel series is already in the works.

Production Weekly, en Entertainment scoops website has posted that Agatha All Along Season 2 is currently in development. However, we recommend our readers to take this with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation from Marvel as of yet.

The nine-episodic Season 1 of Agatha All Along left no stone unturned to impress the fandom and make it a success. With each episode, the television show turned out to be a perfect recipe for a good story, emotional depth, and acting. While it scared the fandom with spookiness, it also kept us on the edge of our seats with the thriller elements. For instance, since the beginning, fans were expecting the Goth Teen to come out as the son of Agatha, but the series surprised us by featuring the boy as Wanda Maximoff’s son.

Agatha All Along Season 1 has become the most successful coming-of-age Marvel series, so it makes sense that the creators renewed it for another season. However, while there are numerous fans who are excited about Season 2, several fans believe that the creators should have wrapped up the story in the first season. That being said, the Goth Teen’s story didn’t finish; in fact, it only started with Agatha All Along. So, it makes sense if the creators wish to continue telling the boy’s story through the second season.

The series has 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.2 ratings out of 10 on IMDb, as the audience found it genuinely fun to watch. Moreover, the bond between Agatha and Billy is the essence of the show, so if you haven’t watched it, it’s the right time.