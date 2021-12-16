Affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Launched; Check Out All the Details Here!

Samsung has added a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8, to its affordable Galaxy Tab A series. The tablet is a successor to last year’s Galaxy Tab A7 and comes with a faster processor, more storage, and quad stereo speakers, among other things. Here’s a look at what it has to offer.

Galaxy Tab A8: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. There are slim bezels to improve the viewing experience, although, it is relatively thick when compared to the Galaxy S7 tablet lineup. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with a 10% increased CPU and GPU performance as compared to the predecessor (Snapdragon 662).

This time, Samsung also offers more RAM and storage options. Users can choose up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable by up to 1TB via a memory card. As for the cameras, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, much like its predecessor.

It is backed by a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs Android 11. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with support for a USB Type-C port, quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Face Unlock, and more.

It also supports features like Multi-Window, Drag & Split, Samsung Knox security, and access to Samsung Plus for online and live content. It also comes with free YouTube Premium for 2 months. The tablet also supports a new Screen Recorder feature, which allows users to record important video sessions or even themselves.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in Gray, Silver, and new Pink Gold color options. It will reach Europe by the end of this month and will eventually reach other markets in January 2022. While there’s no word on its price, the tablet is expected to fall in the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket in India. We will keep you posted on its Indian availability as soon as we get more details.