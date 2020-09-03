Alongside the announcement of the Acer Spin 7, the world’s first laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, Acer has also announced the new Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops. These are the company’s first laptops to pack in Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors.

Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 is Acer’s first laptop to be certified under Intel’s new Evo platform. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD display covering 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, and a hinge that slightly elevates the laptop for a more comfortable typing experience and better thermals.

The display is also covered with Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass, and users will have the option to get an antimicrobial solution on the keyboard, trackpad, and all covers of the device.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors with the new Iris Xe graphics on board. The laptop also offers a whopping 17 hour battery life on a charge, which makes it perfect for productivity on the go.

The Swift 5 is priced starting at $999 and will be available in North America from November 2020.

Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 is a part of Intel’s Project Athena, and Acer claims that pending further tuning, the laptop is aiming to be a part of Intel’s Evo platform as well. The Swift 3 comes in two display options. There’s a 13-inch Full HD variant and an option with a 2K screen as well.

Under the hood, you get the latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors from Intel paired with up to 16GB RAM. Graphics are handled by the new Intel Iris Xe, which apparently is better than a 10th-gen Intel processor paired with an MX350 GPU.

The Swift 3 will use SSDs for storage, have a backlit keyboard, and come with a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication with Windows Hello.

Acer has priced the laptop at $699 for the Full HD version, and $799 for the variant with a 2K display. The Swift 3 will be available in North America from November.