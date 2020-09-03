At IFA 2020 today, Qualcomm unveiled its brand new ARM processor for Windows machines — the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. Now, Acer has launched its first laptop powered by the new processor. The Acer Spin 7 is a convertible laptop, and comes with a 360 degree hinge. Similar to Asus’ ErgoLift hinge, this one also lifts your keyboard slightly at an angle to allow for a better typing experience, and improve system thermals.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. It’s a touch screen display, and can be used with the Acer Active Stylus which is not only included with the laptop, but actually slots within the chassis of the Spin 7. That’s similar to what Samsung does with the S Pen on the Galaxy Book Flex 5G.

Most important, however, is the processor. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 powers the new Acer Spin 7, which means you get 5G support for both sub-6GHz networks and mmWave networks. Basically it’s the best of both worlds — faster speeds with mmWave (where available), and wider coverage with sub-6GHz.

Using an ARM processor also gives the Spin 7 a battery life advantage. While Acer claims that “users may experience multi-day usage” the company hasn’t actually given a number for the hours of usage we can expect. Acer has also not shed light on availability and pricing for the new laptop, but we can expect those details to come out soon.