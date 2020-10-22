Acer announced a slew of new additions to its portfolio last night and well, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is one of the standout products. In a world of Intel-powered Chrome OS devices, this is the first one to be backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c compute platform that was announced alongside the Snapdragon 865 and 765G 5G chipsets earlier last year.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Specifications

This Chromebook includes an aluminum top cover and a 360-degree hinge that will enable you to use the device in four modes – clamshell, display, tablet, and tent. The Spin 513 is also quite lightweight and thin. It weighs just 1.2kgs and is 15.5mm thick respectively.

You will find a 13.3-inch Full-HD IPS touchscreen display with narrow bezels, a 78% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass protection. The bottom bezel includes a massive Acer logo. You have a webcam and two built-in microphones for the ease of students or word-from-home professionals.

Snapdragon 7c, for those unaware, is an octa-core chipset with Kryo 468 CPU cores and Adreno 618 GPU onboard. It is based on the 8nm process node and is said to offer 25% performance gains compared to its rival platforms. The chipset here is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB storage.

In terms of connectivity, Acer Chromebook Spin 513 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. You also have the option to configure 4G LTE connectivity to make it possible to use the device on the go. The device also includes two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 and a single USB-A 3.2 port.

Acer further claims that you can extract up to 14 hours of battery life from the Spin 513 on a single charge. There’s also an Enterprise model of this Chromebook and it arrives with additional security and collaboration features in tow.

Price and Availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has been priced starting at $399 (~Rs. 29,399) in the US and will be available to buy in February 2021. There is currently no information about its India launch, so stay tuned for more updates.