Stuck at home due to the Coronavirus, we are currently seeing an unprecedented number of schools and businesses following the work from home method. However, this also introduces a big cost of digitalisation for businesses, and for educational institutions as well. To help solve this problem, Acer has launched the new ‘Acer One 14’ affordable laptop in India.

The Acer One 14 comes with an Intel Pentium gold 4415U processor. Paired along is 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and expandable memory up to 32GB. It packs in a 14 inch display, although Acer hasn’t specified the resolution of the panel.

The laptop comes with an HD webcam, a LAN port, 2xUSB 3.0 ports, and 1xUSB 2.0 port. There’s also WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. However, once again, Acer hasn’t mentioned the Bluetooth or WiFi versions supported by the network card.

Apart from all that, the laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box, and features a 4 hour battery life. That’s not a lot, but, for the price, is decent enough. The laptop is aimed at small-medium businesses and enterprises.

Speaking on the launch, Acer India’s Chief of Commercial Business, Sudhir Goel, said “I am thrilled to announce the launch of new affordable Acer One 14 laptop designed specially keeping in mind the enterprise & education sector. Acer has always tried to stay ahead of the consumer’s demand be it the productivity at work or empowering students. This launch will enable working professionals, students and teachers to optimize their time with the laptop offering best performance and features for the price. This is an excellent laptop when it comes to affordability, security & loaded operating system is concerned.”

The Acer One 14 will be available from Acer’s online store, and channel partner stores across India for Rs. 22,999 onwards.