After rolling out the Voice DM feature in India recently, Twitter has announced some more nifty features which will roll out in the coming days. The micro-blogging giant has announced some of the upcoming features in its Twitter Analyst Day meeting recently. So, here are 5 new features that will be making their way to Twitter in the near future.

5 New Features Coming to Twitter

1. Communities

Twitter is reportedly working on a “Communities” feature that will let users create user-hubs based on common interests and locations. This way users will be able to build communities of like-minded users where they can discuss common topics, share new information, and interact with other people with shared interests.

This is pretty similar to Facebook’s Group feature and is essentially an extension of Twitter’s existing “Topics” feature.

2. Super Follows

Super Follows is a feature that will let users support their favorite Twitter personality and get some extra perks from them. With this feature, users could give a paid “super follow” to a Twitter handle and become a member of an exclusive community. Following a super follow, users will be able to get exclusive content from the profile, join subscriber-only conversations, attain a “Supporter badge”, and receive subscriber-only newsletters.

It is pretty similar to Patreon or Twitch’s Prime membership feature that lets users support their favorite content creator on the platforms, and receive extra perks in return.

3. Safety Mode

One of the things that Twitter claims to take seriously on its platform is user-safety. So, to keep users safe from abusive content and spam tweets, the developers will roll out a “Safety Mode” for Twitter soon. It will be available in the form of a toggle inside the platform’s settings. Once it is enabled, it will “automatically block accounts that appear to break the Twitter Rules, and mute accounts that might be using insults, name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks,” as per the company.

So, if anyone spam posts on a Twitter post or trash talks by commenting abusive or hateful words, Twitter will block the account from interacting with your profile for the next seven days.

4. Business Profiles

Another feature which Twitter is aiming to roll out soon is business profiles – just like Facebook. To differentiate between different kinds of profiles, Twitter will be “expanding [their] taxonomy of account types” on the platform. This means that, from now, different kinds of profiles will have different properties.

For instance, with this feature, users will be able to open a profile for their businesses. With business profiles, users will be able to give relevant information such as location/ address, opening times, and more. Moreover, the feature will also differentiate Bots (automated accounts) from personal and business accounts.

5. Audio Spaces

Following in the footsteps of the popular voice-based social networking app Clubhouse, Twitter is aiming to release an Audio Spaces feature soon. It will essentially let content creators (the host) create audio-only chat rooms to interact with their followers and fans directly.

Announced last year, this feature has been in beta testing on iOS for quite some time now. The feature is currently being tested on Android as well. Anmol from our team was able to join an Audio Space on his OnePlus Nord recently. So, the feature is expected to make its way to the general public soon.

Twitter Features to Improve User Experience

So, these are the 5 new features coming to Twitter in 2021. Apart from improving the user experience, the company also wants to keep its users safe and help them build creative communities to voice out their opinions. And with the introduction of the above features, Twitter is moving one step closer to its primary goal.