Asus is all set to take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone series, the ZenFone 8 series, globally on 12th May. Ahead of its official unveiling, the press renders and the complete specifications sheet of the upcoming devices has leaked online (courtesy of 91Mobiles).

Asus will launch the compact ZenFone 8 and the flip camera-laden ZenFone 8 Flip next week. So, let’s take a look at the specifications of these two phones:

ZenFone 8 Flip: Specifications (Leaked)

As the name tells, Asus will continue to offer a motorized flip camera aboard its next flagship smartphone. The front of the ZenFone 8 Flip will feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are no punch-hole, notches, or massive bezels on the front. The flip camera doubles as the selfie camera here.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip will include a motorized triple camera setup, which is rumored to have a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm. You will also find a 12MP ultra-wide camera (with 4cm macro support), and an 8MP telephoto camera onboard.

Under the hood, the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G chipset will power the ZenFone 8 Flip. It will be coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run Android 11-based ZenUI, which is close to stock, out-of-the-box. Further, you will also find a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

ZenFone 8: Specifications (Leaked)

Moving to its compact sibling, the standard ZenFone 8 has a more standard design and does not include a flip camera. As per the 91Mobiles report, it will boast a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The report does not explicitly mention the refresh rate, so we’re going to assume it’s a regular 60Hz panel.

Also, as you can see in the renders above, there’s a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner of the display. The dual-rear camera system, on the other hand, will have a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a macro mode. This compact phone does not have a telephoto camera onboard.

Under the hood, this smartphone will also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset – the same as the ZenFone 8 Flip. It will include 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, says the report. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging here. But, the highlight of the ZenFone 8 will be the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is now a novelty in high-end flagship smartphones.

So are you excited for an Android flagship competitor to the iPhone 12 mini? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And stay tuned for price and availability details as we will be covering the launch as it happens next week.