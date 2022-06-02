YouTube TV App Can Now Use Your Android or iOS Device as a Remote

If you use the YouTube TV app to stream videos on your smart TV, I’m sure you know the struggle of using a remote to navigate around the platform or comment using the on-screen keyboard. To resolve this inconvenience faced by many, YouTube has now come up with a solution that enables them to interact with a YouTube video on the TV via their smartphones. Check out the details below right now!

YouTube Mobile App Now Syncs with the YouTube TV App

YouTube recently shared an official blog post to announce the new feature that allows users to seamlessly connect their Android and iOS device to the YouTube TV app. With this, the YouTube app on smartphones will be synced with the YouTube TV app and will let users comment, subscribe, or like a video on the TV via their smartphones in real-time.

Basically, YouTube wants you to use the YouTube app for mobile devices as a remote for the YouTube TV app to do tasks on the platform, which otherwise was a hassle with the TV’s remote. You can check out the GIF attached below to get an idea of how the feature works.

YouTube says that according to studies and user reports, 80% of people use a companion device, such as their smartphone when they are watching a YouTube video on their TVs. Hence, the Google-owned video streaming giant’s new feature will now allow users to quickly sync their YouTube mobile and TV apps in real-time.

This can be done via a pretty simple process. You will just have to open the YouTube TV and the mobile app and then tap the Connect option that will pop up automatically. You need to ensure that both devices have the same YouTube account signed in. As part of the setup, if you pause the video on your smartphone, it will pause on your TV as well.

Coming to the availability, YouTube says that it has started rolling out the new feature to users from today. So, be sure to update the YouTube app on your smartphone to get the feature. Also, if the feature is live for you, do let us know your experience in the comments below.