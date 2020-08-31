YouTube Music announced three personalized playlists namely Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix in December last year. While Your Mix functions like an endless radio generated based on your preferences now, the company has started to transition it to a daily playlist with 100 songs.

“Your Mix is the perfect playlist for those times when you don’t want to think and just want to play something you know you’ll like. It’s full of songs by artists you know and love, and also mixes in some songs and artists you’ve never heard before, but that we think you’ll love. Small updates are made regularly, so the music never gets stale and there’s always something new in rotation,” wrote the company in a blog post.

To get a clear picture, we will have to discuss a bit of history here. YouTube Music originally had a ‘Your Mixtape’, which was an endless radio of songs you love. It features 25 songs curated to your preference. When you reach the 25th song, it generates yet another set of 25 songs and this goes on, essentially making it an endless radio. Eventually, YouTube Music renamed ‘Your Mixtape’ to ‘Your Mix’.

As 9to5Google notes, Google did not widely roll out the playlist-based Your Mix to most YouTube Music users when it announced the change in 2019. Now, some users are seeing the playlist-based Your Mix instead of the endless radio-themed Your Mix.

It is also worth noting that this playlist-based Your Mix playlist has been around for a while, but was not accessible in a straightforward manner. The feature required a direct URL for access. It will be interesting to see if YouTube Music would entirely drop the radio-themed Your Mix in favor of the new one or rebrand the feature.