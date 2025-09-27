YouTube Music Takes on Spotify AI DJ with Its New AI Hosts

YouTube Music is introducing a new AI host feature, which will talk you through stories, trivia, and commentary about your favorite tracks, similar to Spotify’s popular AI DJ feature.

YouTube Tests out AI Hosts and YouTube Labs

After coming out with the “Ask for Music” feature earlier this March, which let users create custom radio stations using prompts, YouTube Music is now adding another AI-powered feature to the app. The new AI hosts that YouTube announced in its blog post will share interesting facts, tidbits, and other details of the songs that you love.

This seems like YouTube’s version of Spotify’s AI DJ, which came out two years ago and offers the same functionality. However, given that the blog mentions “hosts,” there is a possibility that there might be more than one host. I suspect that YouTube could be using the same NotebookLM AI podcast hosts for this feature.

Image Credit: YouTube

That said, the new AI hosts feature is available from the YouTube Labs program. This is similar to Google Labs, where users can try out experimental AI features. It is available for free, so it won’t require a YouTube Premium membership. However, it is currently limited to US users only.

Besides this, YouTube also introduced a bunch of new AI tools on YouTube Shorts this July. We also saw auto dubbing becoming available across the globe, with language translation for thumbnails arriving soon. So, slowly but surely, YouTube is expanding its catalogue of AI features. But what do you think about this? Will you try out the new AI hosts in YouTube Music? Let us know in the comments below.