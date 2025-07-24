YouTube Shorts Introduces AI Tools to Turn Images into Fun Videos

YouTube Shorts is rolling out some new AI-powered tools, as the platform introduces an image-to-video feature for short-form creators. Along with that, new generative effects lets you turn sketches into cool images, and reimagine your selfies in fascinating scenes.

YouTube announced these new AI creation tools in its latest blog post. You can share an image from your camera roll and pick a suggestion to turn it into a video. In one of YouTube’s demos, an image of a traffic signal comes to life as the pedestrian figure starts dancing as the camera slowly zooms in.

Image Credit: YouTube

This is similar to the image-to-video capability available in the Gemini app which is powered by the Veo 3 video generation model. However, on YouTube Shorts, the current tool is powered by Veo 2. Google says Veo 3 is coming later this summer. The feature is rolling out next week in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand free of charge. The company plans to roll it out to other regions soon.

YouTube Shorts is also bringing some new generative effects. YouTube says, “Our latest generative effects can dynamically transform your doodles into fun images and turn your selfies into unique videos, like swimming underwater, twinning with a lookalike sibling, and more.” These new effects are available from the Effects ✨icon, which is accessible from the AI menu.

Image Credit: YouTube

Note that all AI-generated content will have a SynthID watermark and clear labels to help viewers identify AI-generated creations. So are you excited to try out these AI-powered YouTube Shorts tools? Let us know in the comments below.