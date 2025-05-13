Spotify’s AI DJ Just Got Even More Personal

Spotify’s AI DJ has proven to be a popular feature of the app. It curates a personalized playlist based on your listening habits and even passes some subtle remarks on it, too. Now, Spotify is taking it up a notch, allowing their AI DJ to take requests in between sessions to change the mood, song, or artists.

In their recent blog post, Spotify discussed, “you can now ask the AI DJ to update your personalized listening session based on the music you want to hear at that moment, whether you’re looking for something to set the mood for date night or need some high-energy tracks to get you hyped for a party”.

Image Credit: Spotify

To use this requests feature, you need to be listening to a Spotify DJ playlist. Here you can press and hold the DJ button to make your request. You could previously use this button to shuffle songs around, but now it does something more useful. You can ask the DJ to change the vibe of the playlist from “fun and party” to “dark and gloomy”.

This feature is rolling out to all Spotify Premium listeners in over 60 regions where the AI DJ is available. This voice command feature is currently the only means to control your AI playlist. If you haven’t received the feature yet, try updating the Spotify app to the latest version.

What do you think about this DJ requests feature? Are you going to give it a try? Do you use Spotify’s AI DJ often? Let us know in the comments below.