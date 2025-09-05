Google Photos Now Lets You Animate Images Using Veo 3

Back in July, Google rolled out photo to video capability in Google Photos, and it was powered by the last-gen Veo 2 AI model. Now, Google has integrated its state-of-the-art Veo 3 video generation model into Google Photos which will let you transform images into videos. With this feature, you can create moving videos from static images, up to four seconds in length.

Bear in mind that this feature is initially coming to Google Photos users in the US only. And on top of that, generated AI videos will not have any audio. Regular users can generate a limited number of videos per day while Pro and Ultra subscribers get higher limits.

Image Credit: Google

You can start creating videos in Google Photos from the “Create” tab. You can tap on “Subtle movement” or “I’m feeling lucky” prompt to add motion to still photos. There is also an option to Remix photos which lets you restyle images in various styles such as anime, comics, sketches or 3D animations.

After remixing the images, you can also create videos in Google Photos using Veo 3. This will allow you to create a unique video. Google’s Veo 3 AI model is currently the best model for video generation and it’s now directly available to Google Photos users.

In addition, Google has rolled out its impressive Nano-Banana image generation model and it’s available via the Gemini app for free. By the way, if you are not in the US, you can still turn images into videos using Google’s Flow tool (visit) for free.