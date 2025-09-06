The New Google AI Tool That Has Everyone “Going Bananas” is Now on X

Google’s Nano Banana AI image model that surprised users with its highly consistent photo editing is now available on X (formerly Twitter). You can now tag @NanoBanana on X and ask it to generate an image or edit a photo with a custom prompt. While Google rolled out Nano Banana on the Gemini app for free, the company has also brought the viral image model to X.

Along with Grok and Perplexity, now you have Google’s Nano Banana model on X to generate and edit images on the go. You can even tag it in replies or new posts to produce images. Not to mention, you can upload multiple images on X and tag @NanoBanana to combine these images. Google’s AI model is amazing at maintaining the characters consistent across multiple generations.

Here are some of the images created by @NanoBanana on X. The AI model is very good at creating infographics as well.

Note that Nano Banana is a playful name for the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model. It currently tops the LMArena image leaderboard for image editing and generation with a substantial lead.

Josh Woodward, who leads the Gemini app at Google, shared on X that following the release of the Nano Banana image model, over 200 million images have been edited. On top of that, more than 10 million new users have joined the Gemini app.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and tag @NanoBanana on X to generate and edit images for free. You no longer have to learn Photoshop to edit and make finer adjustments to images. AI Image editing is now just a natural language prompt away.