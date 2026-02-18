YouTube Not Working? The Website and App Suffer Massive Global Outage

The popular video streaming platform YouTube has suffered a massive global outage affecting both desktop and mobile app users. The site displayed the message “Something went wrong” on its homepage between 8:00 PM and 9:15 PM (EST). Hundreds of thousands of users have reported that YouTube is not working on the Downdetector website as well.

YouTube was Down for Over an Hour!

The reports of YouTube’s outage started showing up on February 17 at about 8 PM (EST), and there is no official confirmation by the platform about this. It is not just YouTube, as other users are also facing issues while trying to access YouTube TV and even Google as well.

What is furthermore confusing is the fact that the service showed up to be up and running normally according to websites like Is It Down Right Now and Down Detector. YouTube Music seems to be working fine, showing no signs of the outage as far as I have tested it on my devices.

Update: The service is now back up and running again as usual. The home page and subscriptions are now showing videos as usual. However, there is still no official word on the reason behind the massive outage by YouTube or Google that lasted over an hour for users around the world. Is YouTube working fine again for you? Let us know in the comments down below.