YouTube Recap Announced, Bringing Spotify Wrapped-Style Stats for Videos

Every streaming app is coming up with its own version of a yearly rewind, and YouTube is the latest one to the party with its new ‘Recap’. It shows a personalized highlight of your viewing habits and stats based on the videos you have seen all year. The YouTube Recap 2025 is available for all users in North America starting today, and will roll out globally over the week.

YouTube ‘Recap’ Shows a Personalized Look at Your Watch History

YouTube Recap follows the same format as Spotify Wrapped, where you can find up to 12 cards, showing your most-watched creators, channels, and topics. It is all based on your YouTube history and viewing habits throughout the year. It comes just a week after YouTube Music came out with its own ‘Your Recap’.

Image Credit: YouTube

YouTube shared in its announcement, “YouTube Recap uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history.” The YouTube Recap will be available right on the homepage, or from the You tab on the mobile app.

It will also show top artists if you have been jamming to a lot of songs on the platform. Moreover, the Recap also assigns a personality depending on your most-watched content type. For example, it will award “The Skill Builder” personality if you’ve seen a lot of skill development videos.

According to YouTube, “the most common personalities were the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas.”

While I do like the concept of a dedicated YouTube Recap tailored for each individual, I can’t help but feel that this would have been a great opportunity to revive “YouTube Rewind”. It was the platform’s big annual event, which was discontinued after severe backlash in 2019 and 2020.