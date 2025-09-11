Home > News > YouTube’s Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature Rolls Out to All Creators

YouTube’s Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature Rolls Out to All Creators

Anshuman Jain
YouTube Multi Language Feature Preview
Image Credit: YouTube
In Short
  • YouTube is rolling out multilingual dubbing for all creators to gain viewership from a wider audience.
  • The feature was under testing for the last two years, and it is now available for everyone.
  • The company has also started testing AI powered thumbnails that change the language based on the region.

YouTube’s AI-powered multi-language audio dubbing tool, which had been under testing with a handful of creators, is now rolling out for everyone to help reach a wider global audience.

YouTube announced this new development on Wednesday. The feature uses Google’s Gemini AI to translate the audio track in the video to the viewers’ native regional language. “Now, when a YouTube creator in the U.S. releases a new video, within moments a fan in Korea, a fan in Brazil, and a fan in India can all watch it in their native language,” YouTube mentioned in its post.

YouTube Multiple AI Generated Audio Tracks

According to the company, creators uploading Multi-language Audio tracks to their videos saw over 25% of their watch time come from views in the video’s non-primary language.” For example, a celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver’s views tripled after using the audio dub feature.

This feature has been in development for the past two years. and was limited to a few creators, such as Mr. Beast, Mark Rover, and the aforementioned Chef Jamie Oliver. And now that it is out, YouTube is testing another AI-powered feature that will translate YouTube thumbnails into the native language of viewers.

YouTube Multi Language Thumbnail Feature
Image Credit: YouTube

This is under testing with limited creators like Chef Nick DiGiovanni and could roll out in the coming years.

#Tags
#YouTube

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

