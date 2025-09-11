YouTube’s Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature Rolls Out to All Creators

YouTube’s AI-powered multi-language audio dubbing tool, which had been under testing with a handful of creators, is now rolling out for everyone to help reach a wider global audience.

YouTube announced this new development on Wednesday. The feature uses Google’s Gemini AI to translate the audio track in the video to the viewers’ native regional language. “Now, when a YouTube creator in the U.S. releases a new video, within moments a fan in Korea, a fan in Brazil, and a fan in India can all watch it in their native language,” YouTube mentioned in its post.

According to the company, creators uploading Multi-language Audio tracks to their videos saw over 25% of their watch time come from views in the video’s non-primary language.” For example, a celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver’s views tripled after using the audio dub feature.

This feature has been in development for the past two years. and was limited to a few creators, such as Mr. Beast, Mark Rover, and the aforementioned Chef Jamie Oliver. And now that it is out, YouTube is testing another AI-powered feature that will translate YouTube thumbnails into the native language of viewers.

Image Credit: YouTube

This is under testing with limited creators like Chef Nick DiGiovanni and could roll out in the coming years.