YouTube Offers a Second Chance to Previously Banned Creators

YouTube is giving another chance to creators who were previously kicked off the platform with its newly announced “Second Chance” program, offering them an option to request a new channel and start fresh on the platform.

How Previously Terminated YouTubers Can Get a New Channel

YouTube announced this new program on Thursday in its blog post, where it discussed, “We know many terminated creators deserve a second chance – YouTube has evolved and changed over the past 20 years, and we’ve had our share of second chances to get things right with our community too.”

This move is targeted towards creators who spread misinformation during the 2020 Presidential elections and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this program does not extend to creators whose channels were terminated on grounds of copyright infringement or other platform guideline violations.

Team YouTube also mentioned in the blog post, “Over the next several weeks, eligible creators will begin to see an option to request a new channel when they log into YouTube Studio on desktop with their previously terminated channel.”

It is worth noting that this does not bring back the old channel with all its content. Creators will have to start fresh with a blank slate. However, they can reupload their previous videos if they comply with YouTube’s current policies. Reinstated creators can also apply for monetization once their new YouTube channel meets the Partner program criteria.

The platform has lately been making improvements for creators, like new AI features for YouTube Shorts and AI-powered language dubbing to help them reach a wider audience. So this seems like a golden opportunity for many creators to reapply and rebuild their audience with fresh content.