Google Chrome Joins AI Browser Race with AI Mode and AI Agent Integration

Google is rolling out AI mode in Chrome with deeper Gemini integration for all Mac and Windows users in the US, and this time, you don’t need a subscription to use this feature. You can now access Google’s AI mode right from the Chrome address bar and get smarter results for your search queries in the browser.

Google will display helpful information through AI Overviews, and you will have the option to ask follow-up questions for a better understanding of the topic. However, this feature is currently limited to US users who have set their default language to English.

The addition of Gemini in Chrome further improves upon the experience, as you can ask it to simplify or break down any information displayed in any tab. It can even work across multiple tabs as well. For example, if you have opened multiple tabs around which smartphone to buy, you can ask Gemini to compare all devices across tabs and create a detailed table.

Gemini in Google Chrome will also work better with Google’s suite of apps like YouTube, Calendar, Maps, and more. So you can ask Gemini in Chrome to set a calendar event based on the release date of a product or jump to a specific portion of a YouTube video. These features will also come to Google Workspace for regular and Enterprise users.

What’s More to Come in Google Chrome?

In the coming months, Google will also add some agentic capabilities to Chrome with Gemini. Users will be able to restore closed tabs by asking Gemini. Or ask it to pull up something specific from their browsing history. Like, you can ask, “Which site was I reading about Spotify lossless yesterday?” However, Google has not mentioned a specific date.

Google also mentioned in the announcement that the Gemini AI agent will be able to perform complex tasks for you. This includes booking appointments, or buying something, taking you to the very last step to complete the transaction. Chrome’s director of product management, Charmaine D’Silva, said that it won’t perform any tasks that are considered “high-risk” or “irreversible”.

Chrome will also see Gemini Nano integration, which will alert users against online scams and suggest new passwords for supported websites.

Google Chrome Joins the Agentic Browser Race

With AI companies putting all their efforts into developing web browsers with agentic capabilities, such as Perplexity’s Comet and OpenAI’s upcoming Neon browser, rumored to be a “Chrome killer”, it was about time Google responded.

Bringing Gemini to Google Chrome, which happens to be the most popular browser in the world, could massively disrupt the plans of OpenAI and other AI startups. People are more likely to stick with what they already know, and switching web browsers is not something one does as often. But it will all come down to how well Google integrates Gemini’s AI agent in Chrome.