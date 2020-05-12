It’s not really news that Google is focusing its music streaming efforts towards YouTube Music and phasing out Google Play Music in slow, but sure ways. Now, the company has added a new feature to YouTube Music aimed at helping Play Music users transfer their content from Google Play Music over to YouTube Music without a lot of hassle.

The update, which is currently only rolling out to a few users, surfaces an option in YouTube Music inviting users to transfer their content over from Google Play Music. This will let users transfer their purchased songs, uploads, playlists, likes and dislikes, etc to the YouTube Music app. If you have a fairly large Play Music library, don’t worry, the transfer will continue in the background and Google will even send you an email once the media transfer is complete. Post that, YouTube Music will show your transferred content in the ‘Library’ tab.

Google isn’t leaving behind podcast listeners either. The company has created a webpage that will let you transfer your podcasts from Google Play Music to the company’s ‘Podcasts’ app. The service will even transfer information such as your episode progress for your subscribed podcasts. For Google Play Music premium users, the company has announced that they will automatically be shifted to an equivalent tier in YouTube Music.

So, are you a Google Play Music user? If so, how do you feel about moving to YouTube Music? Let us know in the comments.