Gears of War E-Day Failing to Hit 60 FPS on High-End PCs Before Beta

Gears of War E-Day hosted a server test on August 4, 2026, ahead of the open beta on August 6. The Coalition had announced the test on X, shortly after which several users took the game through its paces in a benchmark, and the results on a card like the RTX 5090 were quite shocking. Gears of War E-Day had failed to hit 60 FPS, even with DLSS enabled before the early access beta period.

Gears of War E-Day’s Poor PC Performance Worries Fans Before Beta

According to an X post from TSU Silent, the user’s PC hardware configuration seemed pretty stacked, with an RTX 5090 32GB variant and an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 8-Core Processor as they ran a benchmark test in the stress test servers for Gears of War E-Day before the official beta.

The user got an average of 52 FPS playing Gears of War E-Day beta’s server test on “Ludicrous” settings with DLSS set to Quality. Even with max FPS set to unlimited and Hair Strands turned off, the performance was disappointing, as Gears of War E-Day failed to even hit 60 FPS.

Image Credit: X/@SVK_Raz

Naturally, fans are pretty upset and have called for The Coalition to fix Gears of War E-Day Beta’s optimization on X before its launch on August 6, at 12 PM PT.

An X user, James Mongeau, joked, “Wait a second, are we really complaining about a game’s graphic setting beyond ultra being too much for our current graphics cards to handle? Is this not exactly what we want? Pushing the boundaries of graphics even further? Smh”

Of course, these performance issues start making sense when you realize that The Coalition used Unreal Engine 5 to develop Gears of War E-Day, an engine notorious for such issues. Game Freak’s newest RPG, Beast of Reincarnation opened to mixed Steam reviews and fell victim to such performance issues, a title also developed on UE5.

However, one Gears player on X stated otherwise. User YamiMane said, “I honestly don’t think the benchmark is accurate or working correctly. My frames were completely different during gameplay.”

There is a good chance that The Coalition will fix these optimization issues spotted during the stress test by the time the E-Day Open Beta goes live. Furthermore, fans are hoping their GPUs hit above 60 FPS when they play the Gears of War E-Day beta on August 6 for pre-order customers and August 13 for public access.

On a brighter note, the beta is all set to feature two new Gears of War E-Day multiplayer modes – Horde Siege and Versus. However, you do need a good gaming rig to run it, according to Gears of War E-Day’s system requirements.