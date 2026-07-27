Major Xbox Outage Leaves Players Unable to Sign In or Launch Games

Xbox is currently experiencing a major server outage as of July 27, 2026, with numerous players reporting issues logging in to their accounts and accessing their game libraries. Xbox Support has acknowledged ongoing issues on their X page as players are facing errors when attempting to sign in, see their game library, and launch games, since the Xbox servers are down.

According to Xbox on an X post, the engineers are “actively working” to mitigate the issue and have asked users to keep an eye on the official Xbox Status website. Once you head to the website, you’ll notice major outage warnings across four services, namely Account & Profile, Store & Subscriptions, Games & Gaming, and Apps & Mobile.

Image Credit: Xbox

When it comes to Accounts & Profile, as per Xbox, users may not be able to sign in to their Xbox profile or may be disconnected entirely during an active sign-in session. At this time, features that require sign-in among most games or apps won’t be available until the outage is fixed.

Coming to Store, users won’t be able to search for a game in the Xbox Store while the servers are being fixed. But the real blow to users is that they won’t be able to play their digital, disc-based, or backward-compatible games as long as the Xbox servers are down. The same goes for mobile games, either on Xbox Cloud or the Xbox app.

This means that even players on PC who use the Xbox App to access their game library or Game Pass games won’t be able to play any titles or use them until the servers are up.

Last night, Xbox users faced similar outages with their service and faced a 0x87e107df error while logging in to their account. That issue was fixed within the hour. However, it’s been more than four hours since the ongoing outage is still not fixed, so at this point it’s obvious for users to worry about when Xbox servers will be back online.