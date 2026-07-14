Xbox Fans Are Using Their ‘Player Voice’ to Fight Back Against Layoffs

With the recent Xbox layoffs causing a massive shakeup for the company, the players are now pushing back against the restructuring. A large chunk of the player base has taken to Microsoft’s own recently launched Xbox Player Voice portal to call for an end to a cycle of job cuts and studio closures. Players also laid out their demands from the company as it recovers from this rocky period.

Fans Want Xbox to “Stop the Cycle of Layoffs” in Trending Player Voice Post

Among the top trending posts on the Xbox Player Voice platform is a post from a user named Witt Yao, which has become a huge point of discussion for players. In the post, Witt Yao states: “The layoff of 3,200 workers at Xbox… is unacceptable. Multiple studios have been closed or had their futures jeopardized, and numerous games have been cancelled.”

Image Credit: Xbox

The post highlighted studios like Bethesda and id Software, which have faced a lot of veteran artists being out of a job. Additionally, Witt Yao also brought up teams and studios like Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games, both of which have cut ties with Xbox after the recent restructuring. However, the user did not end there, as they also outlined a set of demands for Xbox. These include:

Stop marketing games from studios Xbox is planning to close or sell.

End studio closures and commit to no layoffs at Xbox for at least two years.

Stop forcing unrealistic profit margins on Xbox, especially with the “billion players a day” goal.

Negotiate fairly with unions and developers under the “Xbox” umbrella.

If there are layoffs, there should be no executive bonuses.

Stop investing in unwanted AI tech and focus on human developers.

Understandably, the post has garnered a lot of attention, racking up 3,000 upvotes in just a week. It’s a clear signal of how the Xbox community, and the gaming community in general, feel about the recent layoffs. Keeping the conversation going, one user stated: “We need to push for better decision-making from XBOX leadership, including ones that protect both developers and strengthen the platform right now.”

Another comment highlighted how developers are paying for executive failures, stating: “Losses at Xbox are the consequences of bureaucratization, huge bonuses to managers, and your inability to plan. Do your research, build a long-term strategy, and stop shifting responsibility to real developers.” Meanwhile, one user explained how they will be protesting in their own way, exclaiming: “Microsoft is taking away the livelihood of thousands of employees to benefit no one. I will not be renewing my Xbox Game Pass.”

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma maintains that the recent layoffs were a result of the previous leadership’s acquisitions not paying off and the stunted growth of Xbox Game Pass. However, this has not made the layoffs any easier. For now, all players can do is hope that their voices are heard by the leadership and that the continuous loss of talent at Xbox can come to an end.

What do you think about the community’s demands from Xbox amidst the layoffs? Tell us in the comments below!