Xbox CTO Apologizes for Major Service Outage, Vows to ‘Do Better’

After nearly an entire day of login failures, missing game libraries, and blocked game launches, Xbox CTO finally reveals what caused one of the biggest service disruptions in recent years. The massive Xbox outage stretched for roughly 20 hours on July 27, 2026, leaving players unable to access their own games.

In a detailed X post, Xbox CTO Scott Van Vliet explains the outage, acknowledging that the company “must do better.” As searches for ‘Xbox outage still?’ and discussions on Xbox outage Reddit surged, the CTO stepped in, explaining the root cause was a licensing service that Xbox depends on.

It began failing overnight and triggered widespread authentication and entitlement issues. This is why a lot of players couldn’t successfully sign in, access their digital libraries, or launch the games that required ownership verification, including their physical disc-based games.

Earlier today, many players began experiencing issues with sign in, enumerating their game libraries and playing games. The team has worked hard throughout the day to fix the issue, and we've restored service as of 2:30 PM PDT. Nonetheless, this is an unacceptable situation, and… https://t.co/3y9TjxzKls — Scott Van Vliet (@scottvanvliet) July 28, 2026

Van Vliet also explains that the problem also impacted several publishing and store partners who relied on the same backend licensing systems during the Xbox outage. This is why some players found only the specific games were unavailable, while some lost their entire library on the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox CTO detailed that the automated monitoring detected the problem early and prompted the on-call teams to call this a major incident. When the engineers identified the failing infrastructure, they rerouted the traffic to healthier systems. Then, they continued to investigate the root problem when Xbox servers were down.

Xbox’s response to this major outage was to conduct a “full post-incident review.” Van Vliet wants the engineering teams to understand why one dependency impacted so many services, why the recovery took such a long time, and how failures similar to this can be contained effectively.

He also confirms that Xbox plans to strengthen support for sign-ins and game launches. He also presses on improving the detection of such major incidents and having better communication. This is a major change in the company since Asha Sharma took charge, as Xbox has owned up to better service to its users.

Van Vliet concludes his statement with a notable remark stating that the company wants to ensure, “a single point of failure can’t ruin your night again.” He apologises to the community and also says, “We’ll do better.“