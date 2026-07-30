Bethesda Softworks Unveils a Retro Logo to Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

Bethesda Softworks, the developers behind massive gaming franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and many more, have changed their logo to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The company took to X to reveal their new logo, mentioning that it is inspired by their roots. The change interestingly comes after Bethesda Game Studios union blasted Microsoft over a stressful annual routine.

The new Bethesda logo features a retro look paired with a barcode and the mention of their establishment year. It also features a glowing orange color that brings this old rustic vibe. The logo feels as if Bethesda wants gamers to recognize it as one of the oldest veterans in game development, while also exuding a sense of calmness.

However, the news of Bethesda Softworks’ new logo was not paired with any announcement or reveal of some of their most anticipated upcoming games. Everyone is still waiting for a new glimpse of The Elder Scrolls VI, which was announced 8 years ago. Alongside that, Bethesda is also working on Fallout 5 and the remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas.

Gamers are a bit disappointed that the logo change didn’t come with any other big announcement. How much longer players will have to wait for the upcoming Bethesda titles is still very unclear. Thankfully, ever since Asha Sharma took over Xbox, it has become clear that she wants studios like Bethesda to produce games at a faster rate.

The last few games Bethesda delivered in recent years were the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Starfield. Both had a decent reception, but failed to garner a player base like the core Fallout and The Elder Scrolls games.

So, what do you think about the new Bethesda Softworks logo? Do you think it looks better than the last one? Also, do tell us which Bethesda game you are looking forward to the most in the future, down in the comments section.