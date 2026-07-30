Halo Campaign Evolved PC Launch Opens to Mixed Steam Reviews

Halo Campaign Evolved’s PC launch did not quite go as Xbox might have expected, as the remake of the iconic shooter has opened to “Mixed” reviews on Steam. Players are reporting login issues that are plaguing their experience when they’re launching Halo Campaign Evolved on Steam.

Halo Campaign Evolved Gets a Rocky Launch for PC Players on Steam

According to players in the Steam reviews for Halo Campaign Evolved, they noted that any player needs to sign in to their Microsoft/Xbox accounts multiple times when they boot up the game or scan a QR code to log in if they’re playing on Steam.

Halo Support confirmed that Halo Campaign Evolved on PC is playable offline, but you need an initial internet connection and a linked Microsoft account to set up solo/local play.

Image Credit: Halo Studios

However, as per Steam users, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Multiple users have reported that you need a consistent internet connection to play the remake properly. Despite developers stating otherwise, Halo Campaign Evolved on PC seems to be an “always online single-player title,” and the player experience proves it.

Since the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and is playable via the Xbox app on PC, users using Microsoft’s own gaming app haven’t reported any such issue while launching Halo Campaign Evolved.

A user named Saga left a negative review on Steam, stating, “Should not even be called Campaign Evolved! What about… Halo Online Evolved?” Unfortunately, this review reached a Halo Studios developer, who replied that the game is currently playable offline after linking your Xbox and Steam accounts.

However, your Steam Achievements or Halo trophies won’t unlock if you’re offline. Frustrated Halo fans wasted no time voicing their dissatisfaction with this reply, as you’d naturally expect. The backlash doesn’t end here.

Image Credit: Halo Studios

Another user named Mei had some rather strong words to talk about Halo Campaign Evolved’s PC release, saying, “I do not recommend this slops**t. I booted the game and tried signing in 17 times. Every time, logging into my Microsoft email. Linking it to Steam, and every time it said “Login Failed” after linking.”

These reviews don’t even begin to scratch the surface of the backlash that Halo Campaign Evolved on PC is currently receiving on Steam. The recent Xbox outages don’t help Microsoft’s case either.

Apparently, this is a known login issue that previously plagued Halo Infinite and has persisted in Campaign Evolved. In the meantime, if you can log in to the game, you can redeem codes to claim free Armor Styles and Skins using Halo Campaign Evolved Codes.