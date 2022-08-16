Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro (32) with Dolby Audio Launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the new Smart TV 5A Pro (32) in India as part of its Smart TV 5A series. The new smart TV is an affordable offering by the company with a bezel-less display, Dolby Audio support, and more. Have a look at the details.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro comes with a metal body and has a 32-inch bezel-less display. The screen is HD-Ready and supports the Vivid Picture Engine technology for improved color, contrast, and more. It also comes with a 92% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio, and the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

For the audio needs, there’s support for two 24W speakers and Dolby Audio. The smart TV also gets DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for enhanced audio performance. It is powered by the quad-core Cortex A55 processor (much like the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A‘s 40-inch and 43-inch models), along with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro runs Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 on top. With Android TV, there’s access to the Google Play Store, built-in Chromecast, and Gooogle Assistant. PatchWall offers IMDb integration, Universal Search, Kids mode, Live TV Sports, Smart Recommendations, and much more.

The TV also supports 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, AV port, Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth version 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MIMO). There’s also support for ALLM (auto low latency mode) and the sleek Xiaomi Remote with quick settings, quick wake, and quick mute functionalities.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro (32) is priced at Rs 16,999 and will be available to buy via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores. Although, the exact date of sale remains unknown.