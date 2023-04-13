Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum Mop 2i, and More Launched

Xiaomi held the latest iteration of the Smarter Living event today. The company unveiled various smart home products, including Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Air Purifier 4 Lite, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, and even the Smart TV X Pro series. The company also introduced new additions to its personal grooming range; the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C and Xiaomi Grooming Kit. Keep reading to know all about the new launches in detail.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Series

The newly launched Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 lineup has a triple-layered filtration system that is claimed to eliminate 99.97% of particles up to 0.3 microns from the air. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and the Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite provide information on PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi connection.

Both devices offer a touchscreen display (OLED for the Air Purifier 4 and LED for the Air Purifier 4 Lite) where users can view multiple atmospheric parameters such as temperature, humidity, air quality, and more. Users can control these Air Purifiers using a remote or via voice commands, as both devices are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

Featuring a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i has a minimalistic design and a height of 81.3mm. The all-new vacuum mop features a high 2200 pa suction power and 25 high-precision sensors to clean dirt and dust effectively. The new Robot Vacuum Mop also features Optical and Gyroscope sensors along with a Zig Zag cleaning to cover every nook and corner of the house with high accuracy.

The vacuum has a large 450ml dust compartment and a massive battery that can cover cleaning for more than 1200 sq ft. of surface area. It can be controlled using a remote from the Xiaomi Home App and is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smarter voice activation.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C

The latest addition to Xiaomi’s personal grooming range, the Xiaomi Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C have a sleek and stylish design that takes grooming for men up a notch with little effort.

The new Grooming Kit comprises the standard U form blade, which cuts to a precise 0.5mm, allowing for an effortless full-body grooming experience. With stainless-steel blades that self-sharpen and two combs that can be adjusted to an adjustable length of up to 20mm. The Xiaomi comes with the Nose and Ear Trimming Blade, Body Grooming Head, and Precision Blade and features a super-powerful battery that lasts 10 minutes of runtime with five minutes of charge. Furthermore, the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C sports Type C charging with a laudable output of up to 90 minutes of grooming time, meaning you’ll always be able to make the ultimate style appearance.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and 4 Lite are launched at an introductory price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 at the smarter living 2023. ICICI bank card holders can get a discount of Rs 750 on Air Purifier and Rs 500 on Purifier 4 Lite, which takes the effective price to Rs 13,249 and Rs 9,499, respectively. Early access sale starts on April 20 on mi.com and offline retail partners, and from April 23 on Amazon and Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i is launched at an introductory price of Rs 16,999. ICICI bank card holders can get a discount of Rs 1,000, which brings the effective price to Rs 15,999. Early sale starts on April 25 on mi.com and offline retail partners, and from April 28 on Amazon.

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C is launched at Rs 1,199. Buyers can get it for Rs 1,099 for the next three days on mi.com. Amazon and purchase via offline retail partners. The Xiaomi Grooming Kit is launched at Rs 1,799. Buyers can get it for Rs 1,699 for the next three days on mi.com. The sale will start on April 16.