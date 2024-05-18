X-Men’97 Season 2 in Post-Production; Hunt for New Writer for Season 3 Begins

X-Men’97 took the entertainment industry by absolute storm and became one of the most viewed shows of 2024. This series brought back the animated X-Men franchise that saw its last season a long time ago. Initially, people were skeptical about how this significant time gap would work out but it indeed did work out thanks to the talents of writer Beau DeMayo. Now, Disney is out looking for a new writer to pen down X-Men’97 Season 3. ‘X-MEN `97’ Season 2 is currently in post-production.



Marvel Studios will hire a new head writer for Season 3, says Brad Winderbaum:



“We will have a new head writer for season 3. We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season.”



According to a report brought forward by Entertainment Weekly, X-Men’97 is currently in the post-production phase of development and will most probably come out by early 2025. Season 2 of this series will include ideas given by Beau DeMayo but the creators are currently looking forward to hiring a new head writer for X-Men’97 Season 3. A statement put forward by Executive Producer Brad Winderbaum states-

As of now, there is no information about who this new writer is going to be but considering the quality of the first season and the high expectations from the upcoming second season, whoever it will be is going to be under a lot of pressure.

As for X-Men ’97 season 2, we have some ideas about comic storylines we can see the writers explore.

So let’s wait and watch, where this goes!